Did You Noticed Right After Trump’s Speech? Look Closely [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump received major praise for his first speech to Congress earlier this week. Of course, it didn’t take long for Democrats to start disrespecting him once more. In fact, it was only a matter of minutes before they showed just how classless they really are.

When Trump finished his speech, the Republicans in Congress stood up from their seats to give him a standing ovation. In contrast, Democratic lawmakers rushed out of the room.

Many also refused to clap during his speech, even though he was making points that the majority of Americans agree with.