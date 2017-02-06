Did You Notice What Lady Gaga Did During Her Superbowl Performance In Protest to Trump [VIDEO]

Last night, Lady Gage performed at the Super Bowl half-time show, in a performance that had liberals demanding that she become president. And while the performance was politically charged, it wasn’t the blatant attack on President Donald Trump that most people were expecting.

Her lyrics clearly referenced ‘black, white, and beige’ and ‘gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life.’ Unless you were paying close attention, however, you may have missed her challenge to Trump—and many fans did.

“Has Lady #Gaga finally moved to the final stage of grieving—acceptance?” Mark Dice tweeted. “No Trump diss? No hijab? No ‘wall’ the dancers broke through.”

“I can’t believe that lady gage didn’t her platform to call Trump a cheeto with little hands,” another Twitter user commented. “She might as well have committed a hate crime.”

But the performer did, in fact, take a dig at Trump. She opened the half-time show with “America the Beautiful” and “This Land is Our Land”—which has become an anthem for protesters fighting against Trump’s immigration bans. The sky behind her was illuminated with red, white, and blue stars. The stars were divided as she began her first performance, but as she continued to sing, they aligned behind her.

After the performance, Hillary Clinton tweeted her praise.

“I’m one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gage for the Lady & her message to all of us,” she tweeted.

What do you think of Gaga’s performance?