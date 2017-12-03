“She Is Not From Us. She Does Not Represent Us. She Is Not Cherokee.” Liberal Cherokee Woman Puts Elizabeth Warren To Shame On Think Progress

Rebecca Nagle, a prideful Cherokee Nation citizen and a self-described “two spirit (queer) woman,” wrote an interesting piece concerning the lineage of Elizabeth Warren. Warren has continuously lied about her Native American heritage throughout her life, and Trump has referenced it by calling her “Pochahontas” which she in turn has tried to turn into Trump being a racist and using a racial slur, but in reality, real Native Americans see through the games Warren is playing.

After acknowledging the assumption that “as a young Cherokee woman” she would “take Warren’s side,” Nagle noted that merely standing up to Trump, whom she disagrees with also, doesn’t make Warren a hero.

“She was not a hero to me when she failed to foster a haven of support for Native students within Harvard University’s alienating Ivy League culture,” Nagle writes. “She is not a hero for spending years awkwardly avoiding Native leaders. She is not a hero because, despite claiming to be the only Native woman in the U.S. Senate, she has done nothing to advance our rights.”

“She is not from us. She does not represent us. She is not Cherokee.”

Nagle outlined the root of the Warren / Native American controversy and how the then-Harvard Law School professor “categorized herself as ‘Native American’ during a time when the minority status served her career and later dropped the marker after gaining tenure.”

Except, “…as Native people, we are relegated to being invisible, while Warren is not.”

Nagle even drafted an apology letter for Warren to the Cherokee people:

I am deeply sorry to the Native American people who have been greatly harmed by my misappropriation of Cherokee identity. I want to especially apologize to the over 350,000 citizens of Cherokee Nation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the United Keetoowah Band. In my family, there is an oral history of being Cherokee, however, research on my genealogy going back over 150 years does not reveal a single Native ancestor. Like many Americans who grew up with family members claiming to be Cherokee, I now know that my family’s stories were based on myth rather than fact. I am not enrolled in any of the three Federally recognized Cherokee Tribes, nor am I an active member of any Cherokee or Native American community. Native Nations are not relics of the past, but active, contemporary, and distinct political groups who are still fighting for recognition and sovereignty within the United States. Those of us who claim false Native identity undermine this fight.

I am sorry for the real damage that Native Americans have experienced as the debate about my false identity has revived the worst stereotypes and offensive racist remarks, all while Native people have been silenced. I will do my part as a Senator to push for the United States to fully recognize tribal nations’ inherent sovereignty and uphold our treaty obligations to Native Nations. I will use my national platform to advance the rights of Native Americans and I commit to building real relationships in Indian Country as an ally and supporter.

Elizabeth Warren is so sad, shouldn’t she apologize for the way she has lied about her heritage to get into college, and stuck with it all this time?