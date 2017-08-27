“You Are Not Forgotten”: A Stirring New Painting By Eminent Artist About Trump And The People Who Elected Him

Jon McNaughton, famed American artist, has released an moving new painting of President Donald Trump, standing in front of the White House, alongside the “forgotten men and women” who he says elected the nation’s 45th president.

Renowned for his faith-based and patriotic paintings, McNaughton initially wondered if he had gone too far at the painting’s release:

Fundamental groups that supported trump such as, veterans and current members of the military, blue-collar workers, farmers, and law enforcement officers are represented in the painting. At first glance, there is something that immediately catches the eye:

The snake at Trump’s feet, McNaughton explains:

McNaughton expressed that those who voted for our President knew exactly what they were going to get, which is why they voted for him in the first place:

“How many veterans have been neglected? How many of our police officers have been marginalized? How many families are suffering because of poor healthcare, limited opportunities, and government intrusion?” McNaughton asked in regards to the “forgotten.”

