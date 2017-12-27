North Korean Soldier Who Defected Was Found With Unthinkable Discovery On Him

According to reports that were confirmed Tuesday, the North Korean soldier who survived a daring escape attempt to South Korea has been found to have anthrax antibodies in his system, creating concern that the rouge nation was possibly planning on using the deadly bacteria anthrax as a weapon.

UPI reported that the soldier must have either been exposed to anthrax or vaccinated for it because he had an immunity to the deadly disease before he left North Korea.

This is obviously very serious news that is creating a bit of a stir in Seoul, the capitol of South Korea, because within 24 hours the disease can kill 80% of those it comes in contact with unless there is a predisposed immunity or there are vaccines present.

South Korea’s military has yet to procure an anthrax vaccine.

Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo has said an anthrax “vaccine is expected to be developed by the end of 2019,” but not sooner, UPI reported.

The North Korean regime has long been suspected of developing biological weapons after 2015, when the works of the Pyongyang Biological Technology Research Institute were published, which is run by the Korean People’s Army Unit 810.

The North Koreans claimed the facility was used to develop pesticides for farming but experts who analyzed their dial-use equipment say that it suggests that they had used the facility to develop biological weapons. This is one example of many, for years, North Korea has been suspected of developing chemical weapons.

Last week, the White House pointed to the dangers posed by North Korea in the National Security Strategy released by President Trump.

“North Korea — a country that starves its own people — has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on nuclear, chemical and biological weapons that could threaten our homeland,” read the report.

“[North Korea is] pursuing chemical and biological weapons which could also be delivered by missile.”

North Korea is an unpredictable enemy, but thus far allied intelligence has been a few steps ahead.