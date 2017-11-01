North Korea Already Made 200 Victims Because Of Nuclear Tests

Up to 200 North Korean laborers may have been killed after a mine shaft, which was being dug at the site of nuclear testing, collapsed, according to Japan’s Asahi TV.

Sources in North Korea told the Japanese news outlet that around 100 laborers at the Punggye-ri were trapped inside after the mine shaft collapsed. An additional 100 laborers who were sent to rescue the original crew, were also killed after the mine shaft suffered a second collapse.

An exact date for the disaster has not been confirmed, but reports are certain that it came after North Korea’s sixth, and most powerful, underground test.

North Korea claims the September 3 test beneath Mount Mantap was of a hydrogen bomb, with monitors suggesting the detonation was equivalent to an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale.

Some experts put the force of the explosion as high as 280 kilotons, while seismologists noticed underground collapses hours and even days after the blast.

Satellite images of the test sight after the explosion show significant damage to surface features, including landslips.

On October 17th, a study done by the University of Johns Hopkins, US-Korea Institute, was published, stating that the sixth bomb testing at the underground site did “substantial damage to the existing tunnel network under Mount Mantap”.

Nam Jae-chol, the head of South Korea’s Meteorological Administration, has warned that more tests like this previous one could cause the mountain to collapse, releasing dangerous radiation into the atmosphere.

“Based on our analysis of satellite imagery, we judge that there is a hollow space, which measures about 60 metres by 100 metres beneath Mount Matap”, he said. “Should another nuclear test take place, there is a possibility [of a collapse]”.

Chinese experts have released similar warnings, and it seems like the entire region is on the same page that the nuclear testing needs to stop, North Korea is a loose cannon and hopefully the world can come together to keep them in check.