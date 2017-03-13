The North East Just Got Devastating News… Please Send Your Prayers

According to recent reports, the Northeast is facing blizzard conditions and up to 2 feet of snow in a storm that is expected to last through Tuesday.

“Especially given the lack of snowstorms this year, this one is coming a little late in the season but has a lot of the characteristics of a winter storm, including the cold air and developing nor’easter,” Sherri Pugh, a meteorologist for NBC news commented.

This could be the heaviest snowfall the region has seen all season. New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are all expecting more than a foot of snow—higher than all the previous winter storms that passed through in recent months.

The late-season snowfall could be historic. According to The Weather Channel, 36 winter storms since 1869 have produced a foot or more of snow in New York. Only four of those happened in March, with the most recent occurring in 1960.

According to the National Park Service, the low temperatures could cause cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. to lose about 10 percent of their blooms. Previously, they had forecasted that the unusually warm February would cause peak bloom in the beginning of this month. Pugh also warned of potential blizzard conditions, and winds are expected to be above 35 mph.

Those traveling through the Northeast should expect delays and even power failures.