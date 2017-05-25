North Carolina Sends Devastating Blow To Welfare Leeches – Party Is Over

There seems to be a growing culture in American society that thinks that government should be financially responsible for people who just decide to sit back and live off of benefits. At the beginning of this year, North Carolina spent the first couple months to find out exactly how many welfare recipients have tested positive for drugs. According to reports, 21 out of the 89 individuals tested positively for drugs and no longer qualified for benefits.

This all goes back to 2013 when North Carolina lawmakers passed a law requiring state temporary cash assistance recipients to go through drug screening to receive benefits. From 2015 to 2016, nearly 30,000 residents applied for the state’s Work First Program. Each applicant went through an initial drug screening, and 400 were required to get drug tested. Fifty applicants tested positive.

Whether or not this extra step is a good precautionary measure or a waste of resources remains highly contested.

“I’m not ready to say ‘no more drug testing,’ but I’m also not ready to draw the conclusion that it’s a great idea…the taxpayer…worked hard for this money, they want to know that the government is spending money wisely and responsibly,” one lawmaker said.

What do you think? Is drug testing welfare recipients a good idea?