Nordstrom Is Losing Everything After Targeting Ivanka Trump

At the beginning of the week, Nordstrom made the shocking announcement that it would be dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. After the statement was released, stores like Neiman Marcus and Marshalls quickly followed suit.

The stores are citing declining sales for their decision, but it is clear they are simply responding to liberal demands to remove the “Trump” name from department stores.

This week, Donald Trump spoke out on the issue on Twitter.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

His supporters quickly organized a boycott of Nordstrom.

What do you think? Did Nordstrom make a huge mistake?