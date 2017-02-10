Nordstrom Is Losing Everything After Targeting Ivanka Trump

NEWS

by American News ago0

Screen Shot 2017-02-09 at 5.32.44 PM

At the beginning of the week, Nordstrom made the shocking announcement that it would be dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. After the statement was released, stores like Neiman Marcus and Marshalls quickly followed suit.

The stores are citing declining sales for their decision, but it is clear they are simply responding to liberal demands to remove the “Trump” name from department stores.

This week, Donald Trump spoke out on the issue on Twitter.

His supporters quickly organized a boycott of Nordstrom.

What do you think? Did Nordstrom make a huge mistake?

Related posts