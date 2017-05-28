No One Expected Melania Trump To Do This In Public… Immediately Sparks Outrage

Yesterday was the final day of Melania Trump’s first foreign trip as First Lady. She left the world with quite an impression, by

wearing a fashionable outfit in Sicily that caught the eye of the global fashion world.

Melania reportedly arrived at an event with her fellow G7 spouses wearing a stylish floral statement coat by Dolce & Gabanna.

The design came complete with a matching purse by the Italian luxury label.

Of course, liberals could only focus on the fact that the jacket cost $51,500, arguing that the First Lady shouldn’t be spending that

much on clothes. However, the Trumps are wealthy in their own right, and Melania is establishing herself as a classy style icon on

the international scale.

This has been another busy week for the Trumps, who began their trip last weekend in Saudi Arabia. They then traveled to Israel,

Rome, and Brussels before arriving in Sicily.

What do you think? Do you respect Melania Trump and her impeccable style?