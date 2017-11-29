“No, I Was NOT Offended” Says Navajo Code Talker About Trump’s “Pocahontas” Comment

Liberals are really up in arms about Trump referring to Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas,” it’s been called a “racial slur,” which is interesting, because not only is it just the name of a fictional Native American princess, but most Native Americans wouldn’t be upset about it, did any of you liberals ask them?

Joshua Green from Bloomberg posted on his Twitter: “Just met Thomas Begay who was “puzzled” but not offended by Trumps Pochahontas quip: “The Marines made us yell “Geronimo” when we jumped out of planes + that didn’t offend me either.”

The liberal media has been jumping down Trumps throat since the Navajo celebration ceremony which Elizabeth Warren attended, in which Trump referred to Warren as “Pochahontas,” a term he has used to refer to her in the past, in reference to the fact that she has lied in the past about her Native American heritage.

The term Trump uses is meant to be a playful term because Warren attempts to put herself in the spotlight by claiming to be Native American, despite the fact that her claim has never been substantiated. Warren put on her Harvard college application that she was part Native American, again, a claim which has never been confirmed by anybody, and nobody seems to care.

I am from European decent, I can’t just start telling people that I am a small part African American and attempt to take advantage of that fact in anyway I can, and then provide no evidence to back up my claim. Knowing now that there is no repercussions for lying about your ethnic background, in retrospect, I should have put that I was Native American on all my college applications, it might have gotten me into a better school.

Let’s investigate Elizabeth Warren’s past and see if she really is Native American as she claims to be.