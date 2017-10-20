No Liberals Are Speaking About The Mass Shooting That Happened In Maryland…

The mass shooting nobody is talking about is the one that occurred on Wednesday in Edgewood, Maryland, do you know why? It’s because the liberal media hasn’t jumped all over the tragedy to use it as evidence as to why gun control should be stricter. Isn’t it a little curious that there was a legitimate mass shooting and little to no media coverage?

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that the shooter was an African America male, which doesn’t fit the liberal narrative that all mass shooters are white males.

Fox News reports that around 9am in Edgewood, MD 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince opened fire on his coworkers at Advance Granite Solutions. Using a single handgun, Price shot 5 people, killing three of them. The other two victims are in critical condition.

Prince was employed at the home improvement company as a machine operator, and was scheduled to work on that Wednesday. Terrorism was not suspected to be involved in the shooting, nor was the employee suspected of being depressed or disgruntled.

From there, Prince fled to Delaware where he shot a man at a car dealership. That victim is expected to live. Police eventually apprehended him in Newark, Del. later Wednesday evening.

According to WTTG, Prince has been arrested 42 times in Delaware. He has 15 felony convictions and 4 more misdemeanor convictions. I guess thats one reason why this tragedy hasn’t gotten more attention. This shows how ineffectual gun control laws actually are if this man was able to get his hands on a gun given his 15 felony convictions.

The fact that Prince is black however is probably the real reason this tragedy hasn’t gained much traction on the left. Mass shooters are stereotypically white men and it is used by the liberal media to push both a racism and a sexism narrative which isn’t true.