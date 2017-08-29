No Browns Team Player Sat During National Anthem Because Of One Man

Last week, before their game against the New York Giants, 12 Cleveland Browns players chose to follow Colin Kaepernick’s example of kneeling during the National Anthem.

However, before their game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, every single player and coach stood to giver their respect.

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown reportedly told the team, “Do not disrespect the flag, do not disrespect your country.”

Jim Brown made headlines just last week for criticizing Kaepernick’s form of protest.

Brown stated:

He finished the interview with a moving statement:

Last week, the Brown’s National Anthem protest received both positive and negative reactions. However, some fans were so enraged that they threatened not to watch any future games if they were to continue kneeling.

Brown took this situation into his own hands and he seems to have talked some sense into the team because they were standing at last Saturday’s game.