Nicole Kidman Get’s Blackballed By Hollywood After Calling For Americans To Stand With Trump

This year, the Golden Globe awards showed just how radically liberal the world of Hollywood really is. Saying anything even remotely positive about Donald Trump has the potential to ruin an actor’s career. That’s a lesson Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman learned the hard way this week when she expressed her belief that Americans should respect and support our future president.

“Trump is now elected and we, as a country, need to support whoever is president,” Kidman said in an interview about her new film Lion. “That is what the country is based on. And however that happened, it happened, and let’s go.”

This isn’t even in an endorsement of Trump—it’s merely a reasonable statement about having respect for our nation and wanting it to succeed. But that didn’t stop liberals from giving Kidman a piece of their minds, letting her know she had crossed the line.

“So, because Trump supports racist and xenophobic policies, so should I?” one Twitter user wrote. “Nicole Kidman needs her head examined.”

“What are you doing Nicole?” another user chimed in. “Your critical thinking skills have not been fully restored after Scientology brainwashing.”

