NFL Team Humiliates Kaepernick Just Moments Before Signing Him

Last year, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines for refusing to stand during the national anthem before his games to protect against racial inequality. After a terrible season, he ended up being dropped by the team. He has spent the last year desperately trying to find another team to take him in.

Rumor has it the Miami Dolphins were preparing to sign Kaepernick after their starting quarterback was hurt. Just when it looked like Kaepernick was going to have a job again, the team went in another direction and signed 34-year-old Jay Cutler instead. This was a humiliating moment for Kaepernick.

“Jay Cutler quit the sport and got an entirely new profession and he’ll still get signed before Kaepernick,” one Twitter user wrote. Others shared a similar sentiment.

It’s clear Kaepernick is paying the price for his attention-seeking antics, which sparked outrage among the men and women who have fought for our freedom.

This isn’t the first time Kaepernick was shut down last minute. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also said the team couldn’t sign him, claiming “he’s a starter in this league. And we have a starter.”