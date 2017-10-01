NFL Shannon Sharpe Spits On The Flag, Calling It A “Piece Of Cloth Nobody Fights For” [VIDEO]

Shannon Sharpe, former Denver Broncos tight end, is a host on FS1’s Undisputed. Recently he disrespected our country even more than the NFL protests have by claiming our flag is nothing more than a “piece of cloth” that “nobody fights for.”

Shannon explained to co-host Skip Bayless, “The flag, you see, to a lot of people, symbols, patriotism but what does that symbol actually mean? What does — what does – okay — you keep telling me that the flag means so much and it’s opportunity and freedom and liberty. Okay. Can you honestly say that everybody in America has freedom and liberties and opportunity.”

He ignorantly added, “And stop trying to sweep it under the rug. But, see, as long as you paint that narrative, oh, it’s the Anthem, I can’t — no — anybody that does something to the Anthem — well, we know what the anthem was originally written for and who it was written by, okay?”

Shannon Sharpe began talking very loudly stating, “The flag, okay? We understand what the flag? What does it represent? When did this narrative come to be that the military and the police own the flag and only them? I can go buy a flag and I can hang it up in my backyard. We need to stop this, Skip. We need to — the flag is a piece of cloth and nobody fights for a piece of cloth.”

This is unacceptable.

Should he be fired?

Take a look for yourself: