NFL Receives Another Huge Slap In The Face

Tv viewership for the NFL continues to take a precipitous drop from where it was just a year ago, dropping 1 million viewers since last years season-to-date average.

The 6.3 percent slump — worsening from comparable declines of 5.6 to 5.7 percent during the previous three weeks. Ratings decreasing has been plaguing the NFL ever since the anthem protests were started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The major distraction obviously being the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, the highest net worth of any of the NFL franchises, Jerry Jones fighting with other owners and the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell. The feud resulted from a six game suspension that was pass down from Goodell to Dallas Cowboy’s running back Ezekiel Elliot for a domestic violence issue.

Jones brought even more tension to Week 11 when video footage surfaced late last week of the football tycoon making a racially charged remark at a 2013 wedding party.

President Donald Trump added to the off-field antics with a tweet calling for the suspension of the Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch for not standing for the national anthem during a game played in Mexico City.

Only two games had audience gains.

The fact of the matter is that the off-field drama is killing the NFL and they need to get their players and their product in oder if they want to overcome this. Americans love NFL football, but NBA basketball is on the rise and doesn’t have the issues that the NFL does, be it CTE issues, anthem protests and whatnot, the NBA is coming, and if the NFL doesn’t shape up, they are going to move from that number 1 spot.

Roger Goodell needs to put his foot down and make players stand for the anthem, it will solve so many problems that the NFL is facing and maybe save these plummeting ratings.