NFL Invites Colin Kaepernick To Meet With Commissioner Goodell, His Answer Leaves Them Speechless

The NFL has reached out to Colin Kaepernick and extended an invitation for Colin to come to a one on one meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

It is not yet known if Kaepernick has responded to the offer, the league has said that he has yet to get back to them, but Kaepernick’s representatives have said that they “responded immediately that Colin would be happy to attend” but that the meeting fell through when the league rejected a request for a mediator to be present.

“We responded immediately that Colin would be happy to attend,” Geragos said in a statement provided to ABC News. “Because of the grievance we asked that a mediator be present. A mediator also would ensure that the discussions were productive and confidential and not used as a PR stunt or prop by the league. Colin’s proposal was rejected.”

Lockhart fired back after that claim, telling Trotter: “Mr. Geragos’ statement alone violates the collective bargaining agreement, breaking the confidentiality of the grievance process. So he can save his lecture on PR stunts. The invitation remains open.”

A spokesperson from the NFL told Yahoo Sports that a league official reached out direction to Colin Kaepernick.

“This isn’t about his lawyer. This isn’t about a mediator. The question of, ‘Has [Colin] been invited in?’ the answer is yes,” Lockhart told Yahoo! “This isn’t part of any grievance process. This is part of the overall discussion we’ve been having on some of these social issues.”

Kaepernick and his lawyer have recently filed a law suit against the NFL for collusion.

The filing, which demands an arbitration hearing, says the NFL and its owners “have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”