NFL Commissioner Creates Outraging New Policy For Players

Last week, amidst the anthem protest controversy, Goodell eluded to the NFL potentially creating a rule which would make players stand and respect the national anthem.

There was however, major pushback, from the players, their union, and the liberal media. Now it appears the two sides will collaborate on a rule that would allow kneeling, or any form of peaceful protest during the anthem. And the league will justify it by using the NFL brand as a “platform to both raise awareness and make progress on issues of social justice and equality in this country.”

So basically, this is just Roger Goodell bending to the will of the media, yet again. What kind of leader is so unconfident about a decision that they flip flop this quickly? The minute they receive any scrutiny, they abandon what they believe is the right thing to do, to capitulate to the demands of the public, who don’t have the responsibility of selling the NFL as a product, and who don’t have to deal with the declining ratings of the NFL.

reported from Reuters:

“What we don’t have is a proposal that changes our policy, we don’t have something that mandates anything. That’s clear. If that was the case I doubt the head of the NFLPA would have put a joint statement out with us.”

The statement released on Wednesday said Goodell invited NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith to the meetings and that the agenda will be a continuation of how to make progress on the important social issues that players have vocalized.

The protests, in a league where African-Americans make up the majority of players, have continued through the current season, with some players kneeling and others standing arm-in-arm in solidarity.

The gesture is intended to call attention to what protesting players see as a pattern of racism in the treatment of African-Americans by U.S. police.

The issue has been exacerbated after U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that players who did not stand during the anthem should be fired.

Lockhart said the discussions will focus on how to use the broad platforms of the NFL, players and clubs to try and make progress on issues of equality, social justice and criminal justice reform.

“These are issues that are important to our clubs, issues that are important to our players, issues that are important to the communities in which we play,” said Lockhart.

”That’s what we are discussing. So for everyone who has speculated over the last few days that somehow there is a proposal that is set for a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday you are speculating.

“Those who are reporting it as fact are reporting it incorrectly.”

NFL ratings are doomed. The last chance the commissioner had of saving face for the league was mandating respect for the anthem, which has been turning off viewers since it’s inception. Well done Goodell.