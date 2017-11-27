NFL Champion Burgess Owens About Kneeling: “Socialists And Marxists” Are Teaching Black Children To Be Anti-White

Burgess Owens, a former NFL champion told ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ that current NFL players and older players need to be leaders and set an example for the young players in the league by promoting respect for our flag.

“They need to do something different,” said the former Oakland Raiders and New York Jets player, “Young men need to recognize how proud we should be of that flag.”

“Our institutions are under attack, God, family, country.”

Owens said that in African-American neighborhoods, “socialists and Marxists” are raising children to be anti-white, anti-family, and anti-American.

Owens also said he enjoys the President jabbing the political left from his Twitter handle. The President recently called out New York Giants player Olivier Vernon, who knelt for Thanksgiving.

“The NFL needs to step up to the plate, recognize what’s going to work for this country. And pride in country, flag, and culture is the bottom line.”

If the league does that, it may return to being the great institution we grew up with and were proud to be part of, the former football star remarked.

There is a chance for the NFL to save it’s image if it takes a hard stance against these anthem protests as soon as possible. The inmates are running the asylum at this point, as the Huston Texans owner put it. Roger Goodell has thus far in his tenure as a commissioner been known to be an indecisive, ineffectual, and an unlikeable leader that has been unwilling to make hard decisions until the last moment continually throughout his career.

The NFL owners need to collectively mandate that players stand for the anthem if they want to preserve any hope of the NFL not disappearing in 10 years. The NFL used to be an American staple, on Thanksgiving especially, but no longer.