Newt Gingrich Makes Shocking Announcement About 9th Circuit On Live TV… This Changes Everything [VIDEO]

Now that the 9th circuit court has blocked yet another one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders, he has indicated that he is considering disbanding the corrupt court altogether. And he’s not the only one.

According to reports, a clip has surfaced from earlier this year showing Newt Gingrich calling for the very same thing. In the footage, Gingrich explains that the founding fathers set up our system so the President can shut down these courts if they overstep their authority. In blocking Trump’s constitutional travel banner and his order to defund sanctuary cities, the 9th circuit court has clearly gone too far.

But Gingrich has been speaking out for years. In 2012, he told Megyn Kelly that he had a plan to fight back against the band of liberal judges.

What do you think? Do you agree it’s time for the 9th circuit to be shut down?