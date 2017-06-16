Newt Gingrich Goes Rogue, Drops Nuke About Trump On Live TV [WATCH]

This week, there has been speculation that President Donald Trump is gearing up to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is now leading the investigation into Russia’s collusion in the 2016 election. Democrats are furious about this idea, but former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich just let Congress know just how important it is that Mueller is let go.

In an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis, Gingrich explained that former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony stands to get in the way of a fair investigative process.

“It’s very clear that Comey hates Trump,” Gingrich said. “Comey is clearly extraordinarily hostile to Trump. I think Congress should now intervene, and they should abolish the independent counsel because Comey makes so clear that it’s the poison fruit of a deliberate manipulation by the FBI director leaking to The New York Times, deliberately set up this particular situation. It’s very sick.”

Later, Gingrich reiterated his comments during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

“I think this—this is going to be a witch hunt,” he said. “I think that Comey himself, by his own testimony, tainted this particular process. You have a director of the FBI deliberately leaking in order to create a special counsel, who we’re now supposed to believe is going to be this neutral figure. I think that’s just nonsense.”

