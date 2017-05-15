Newt Gingrich Drops Massive Nuke On Live TV… This Will Change Everything [VIDEO]

Ever since President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the presidential election and took office, his administration has been plagued with massive internal leaks. Now, Newt Gingrich has just told Fox News who he suspects is behind them.

According to Gingrich, the government is full of Barack Obama ‘hold-overs’ who have every intention of taking down Trump.

“Let’s put context in reality,” Gingrich began. “95% of all federal employee donations went to Hillary Clinton. 97% of the donations at the Justice Department went to Hillary Clinton. 99% at the State Department went to Hillary. So when you start talking about leaks from the Justice Department, just remember, there was an amazing number of career bureaucrats who are pro-Hillary and anti-Trump.”

Gingrich then turned his attention to the media.

“There’s an entire wing of the news media who wakes up every morning and says, ‘I know Trump did something horrible. What was it?’” Gingrich concluded.