Newt Gingrich Drops Comey Bombshell On Live TV [VIDEO]

When Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier this month, the New York Times and other mainstream news sources were quick to accuse him of attempting to interfere in the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia. Now, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has come forward to assure the public that these reports are simply “garbage.”

According to Gingrich, stories have refused to cite sources by name and are designed only to “smear” President Trump.

“And yet, these are ‘bombshells’? No, they’re not. They’re just more of the left-wing hatred for Trump,” he said, going on to explain that Trump shared his intention with Russian officials during a classified conversation.

“There is more media hostility to Donald Trump than any president in modern American history,” Gingrich said. “Tonight’s another example.”

“They come up with garbage, in order to smear the president as he leaves the country,” Gingrich continued. “I think it’s disgusting. And I’m really sad that The Washington Post and The New York Times have ceased to be newspapers, and purely become left-wing propaganda instruments.”

