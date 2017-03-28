Newt Gingrich Blows Safe Wide Open Exposing James Comey For Who He Really Is Live On Fox

Ever since Donald Trump became President of the United States, there has been a group working relentlessly to bring him down. Last week, it became very apparent that people are still actively gunning for him when FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress that there was no evidence Trump was ever wiretapped by Barack Obama.

Just days later, House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes announced that he had—in fact—seen evidence that Trump was wiretapped by the Obama administration after he won the election.

As if that weren’t enough, Newt Gingrich appeared on the Lou Dobbs shoe to confirm that the Deep State does exist. During his interview, he confirmed that the Deep State is made up of career bureaucrats.

“They’re deliberately trying to sabotage the Trump administration, something which is going on today,” Gingrich said in his interview. “Remember, 97% of donations given by Justice Department employees went to Hillary Clinton. Ninety-seven percent. So who do you think their bias is in favor of? I think it’s just an objective reality that you have a Deep state, that that Deep State is permanent, long term, career bureaucrats, and they will do almost anything, including breaking the law, to try to undermine the Trump administration.”

Watch the segment below and tell us what you think.