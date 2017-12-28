Newsweek Runs Fake News About Melania’s Decision To Remove Historic Tree, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call In Return

Newsweek published a misleading story on Tuesday about first lady Melania Trump, claiming she demanded a historic Jackson magnolia tree be removed from the White House grounds, but the part they left out, was that experts actually told her to have it removed because it could fall down at any moment.

“Melania Trump orders removal of the near-200-year-old tree from the White House,” Newsweek tweeted from its verified Twitter account. The same text is used as the headline for the story, which is essentially fake news and paints Melania Trump as a tree-hating villain.

While it is true that she did order that the tree be removed, that headline doesn’t accurately portray the situation. It’s not as if Melania Trump doesn’t like the historic tree, it’s just that when a tree expert tells you to remove a tree because it could fall over, you should probably remove that tree.

“Newsweek’s bias and disdain for the First Lady and our administration was on full display when they actively chose to use a false headline instead of practicing responsible journalism. This is why Americans’ trust and confidence in mass media continues to fall,” Melania Trump Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told Fox News.

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor mocked the publication for partaking in the “usual war on Trump” that has become a hobby of the mainstream media.

“They either find something to attack him on or they just make it up,” Gainor told Fox News. “Remember, Newsweek sold several years ago for $1. It appears the buyers were cheated.”

This is a classic Trump smear campaign in the media. Trump isn’t failing enough in legislation, so the media has to find very petty, non political things to pick at the Trumps about, and I think the public is pretty annoyed with it at this point, give us real news, not news about Trump’s diet or Melania’s plans for the garden.