Newsweek Blasts Lara Trump For This Immensely Helping Aid To Veterans…INSANE

Newsweek has dropped an absolute bomb shell on the American people, uncovering a “troubling” and “unprecedented move” that Trump made. That unprecedented move that he made? the one that has Newsweek so up in arms? Lara Trumps is setting up a VA program to help pair veterans with service dogs.

So why is Newsweek trying to hard to portray this as an underhanded and unbelievable move by president Trump?

Just another example of how when Trump does anything, he is going to be demonized in the media and they will do everything in their power to attach a false narrative to whatever he does.

This is an amazing program that will do nothing but good deeds, but the liberal media had to take the attention off the program, to bring your attention to the fact that the woman in charge… is Trumps daughter, which somehow changes everything for liberals.

It’s as if the perception is that because she’s related to Trump, she couldn’t possibly be suited, or qualified for the job, which is completely unfair and biased.

Lara Trump taking on White House duties in troubling and unprecedented move, officials say https://t.co/QTlxSjuVqx pic.twitter.com/sFmRvWqbqJ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 3, 2017

What an absolute travesty right? Appointing his daughter to help those poor veterans get paired up with service dogs? Talk about a scandal.

The "scandal"? Lara is interested in partnering with the Humane Society and the VA to give veterans increased access to therapy dogs. JFC. https://t.co/rBMlyzQUQf — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 3, 2017

Honored to attend a WH round table yesterday discussing helping both veterans & homeless dogs simultaneously – more to come, stay tuned! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CV0I7LXVFH — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 19, 2017

This isn't the hill to die on guys. It's not even a hill to climb. In fact, it's not actually a hill. https://t.co/znwIoddNeY — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 3, 2017

KUMBAYA: DOUCHEY article by @LATimes writer gets Lauren Duca and Curt Schilling to agree on something! https://t.co/LsMaJqrNXn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 4, 2017

'SHUT UP': Good luck finding a DUMBER post-NYC-attack take than this one https://t.co/Zd072HT1gQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 4, 2017