New Zealand Man Participates In International Women’s Weightlifting

The next sport to be dominated by transgender individuals is poised to be weightlifting apparently, as a transgender man is being allowed to lift against women.

As Pink News in the UK reports, a New Zealand man who identifies as a woman, Laurel Hubbard, has been cleared by the International Olympic Committee to represent his country in a major upcoming event.

An expert from the Pink News article:

Laurel Hubbard has been named to the New Zealand women’s weightlifting team for the Commonwealth Games, sparking controversy in the sport.

Hubbard, 39, will be the first transgender sportsperson to represent New Zealand.

After being cleared by the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand (OWNZ) last week, it was confirmed that she would be one of 12 athletes in the Kiwi home state’s weightlifting team on the Gold Coast.

Hubbard will compete in the women’s +90kg category, introduced by the International Weightlifting Federation at the start of the year.

The original article comes with quotes from those in the sport who were clearly dancing around the fact that this is completely unfair and ridiculous. Don’t you think this man will have an overwhelming advantage against every other woman in the field? “She” is biologically a man, competing in a strength competition against women, I would bet my house on “her” winning gold.

If you choose to change genders or identify with a different gender, you should not be able to enter a professional or international competition as that new gender, it’s absurd. Next summer olympics get ready for the Russian rowing team to be all men.

Where will this stop? For countries will less ethics who really want to win medals at the Olympics, here is your blueprint, the olympic committee is allowing this to happen for some odd reason, it will certainly get taken advantage of.