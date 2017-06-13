New York Times Makes Ridiculous Claim About Trump ‘Sexually Harassing’ James Comey

Once again, the New York Times has taken their liberal rhetoric way too far. According to reports, they have just accused Donald Trump of ‘metaphorically’ sexually harassing former FBI Director James Comey. During Comey’s testimony, he was asked why he didn’t ask the President to stop when he felt Trump was saying something inappropriate to him.

“Maybe if I were stronger, I would have,” Comey responded. “I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in.”

The New York Times was quick to compare Comey’s comments to that of a sexual assault victim.

“A man is being publicly grilled about why he was alone in a room with someone he felt was threatening him. Why didn’t he simply resign if he felt uncomfortable with what his boss was asking him to do? Why did he keep taking calls from that boss, even if he thought they were inappropriate? Why didn’t he just come out and say he would not do what the boss was asking for?” the New York Times wrote. “Sound familiar? As dozens of people noted immediately on Twitter, if you switch genders, that is the experience of many women in sexual harassment cases.”

“These are the emotions that many women have struggled to explain in the face of sexual harassment, and the ones that have often given defense attorneys grist for what appear to be inconsistencies. Imbalance of power often lies at the heart of sexual harassment or assault cases, from those of Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly at Fox News to the trial of Bill Cosby, underway the same day as the hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee,” the Times continues.

What do you think? Is the New York Times way out of line?