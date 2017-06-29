New York Daily News Makes Disgusting Claim About ‘Removing White Men’… This Is Beyond Racist

New York Daily News writer Shaun King came under fire recently after calling for the removal of white men. In a series of angry tweets, King called Christians ‘fake’ and ‘white supremacists.’

“Shame on every ‘Christian’ among us supporting a ban on immigrants and refugees,” he tweeted. “Your faith is as fake as a $3 bill. To support a ban on immigrants & refugees, while calling yourself a Christian, it’s not faith, its white supremacy disguised as religion.”

“Trump and conservatives don’t have any real interest in making America safe or lessening the violence. That’s a ruse, a fabrication,” King tweeted. But he didn’t stop there. He also published a controversial article on the topic of mass shootings and banning white men.

“On this past Sunday, in a bit of tongue-in-cheek hyperbole, I tweeted that if our country truly wanted to ban a demographic in the name of halting mass shootings, it would be best to ban white people,” King wrote. “After all, white people, white men to be particular, and not African-Americans or Latinos or immigrants or Muslims are responsible for the overwhelming majority of America’s mass shootings.”

“What I really wanted to see, though, was whether or not the mention of such a ban would irritate the very conservatives whose candidate of choice, Donald Trump, has repeatedly called for such a ban on Muslim immigrants when the truth is that only one Muslim immigrant has ever participated in the 30 deadliest mass shootings in modern American history,” he continued.

What do you think about King’s claims? Is this crossing a serious line?