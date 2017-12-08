New “White Allies” Social Media Police Relieves People Of Color From Debating With White Racists

CNN published a glowing and incredibly supportive article Wednesday on a group that aims to be “your white allies on Facebook.”

White Nonsense Roundup is composed of 100 self-declared “white allies” who rush “to relieve people of color from the emotional labor of engaging with a person’s racist or racially insensitive thoughts,” according to CNN’s puff piece.

CNN described the group as “roadside assistance for social media debates you’re tired of having.”

Any person of color on the internet looking for assistance in an online confrontation with racism or bigotry can just tag the White Nonsense Roundup group and allow one of their white knights to appear on the scene to defend the internet from evil.

The group apparently has some really big fans. “It’s inspiring. I really appreciate the work that they’re doing and I steadily promote them,” Kevin Tillman, an educator in Oakland, California, told CNN. Tillman admitted to using the services of the group on an almost daily basis.

“When I saw the (White Nonsense Roundup) post, that’s when I was like, ‘Phew, finally somebody white who gets it … someone willing to carry the burden of racism,’” raved violinist Chenoa Alamu.

According to one of the groups founders, the inspiration for the group came from the public debate surrounding the police shooting of Philando Castile in 2016.

“I think, as white people, we are taught that intentions are all that matters,” White Nonsense Roundup co-founder Terri Kempton told CNN. “We think that if our hearts are in the right places and we consciously doubt racism, we’re good to go. So that was a light-bulb moment to me, where I didn’t think intentions are enough.”

This group of online social justice warriors has too much time on their hands if they are just sitting at their computers waiting to engage in an online fight that they had no part in initially, get a life.