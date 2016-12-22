New Trump Cabinet Member Takes Massive Stand For Christ

Mike Pompeo, Trump’s new CIA chief is unlike anyone we have currently in the Obama administration. He is a well-respected army veteran, pro-life advocate, and an evangelical Christian. And he’s already established himself as a strong force in the national security community.

Based on his recent speech at a church in Wisconsin, he could be just the man this country needs to protect Christianity and take a final stand against radical Islam.

“Muslims who think Islam is the only way needed to be dealt with—this threat to America is from people who deeply believe that Islam is the way and the light and the only answer,” Pompeo told the crowd. “These folks believe that it is religiously driven for them to wipe Christians from the face of the earth. The abhor Christians.”

He then commented on the Boston terror attack.

“It’s been just under two months since the attacks in Boston, and in those intervening weeks, the silence of Muslim leaders has been deafening,” he argued, before concluding, “Jesus Christ our savior is truly the only solution for our world.”

What do you think? Is Pompeo a strong choice to help take down radical Islamic terrorism once and for all?