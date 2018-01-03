New Troubling Road Sign Appears All Over California’s State To Welcome Illegals In Sanctuary State

At the start of the new year, laws in California kicked in that ban California police from assisting in federal immigration enforcement activities and questioning residents on their immigration status.

Basically, California has become what we call a ‘sanctuary state’ for illegal immigrants, and a lot of residents are not happy.

To mark the occasion, a prankster has been attaching signs to the California welcome signs on state highways. The signs read:

“OFFICIAL SANCTUARY STATE: Felons, Illegals and MS13 welcome.Democrats Need The Votes!”

The signs include the California state seal, and the donkey, the symbol of the Democratic party. The signs appear official and have been posted in several locations across the state, yet the person or people responsible have not come forward.

California is home to between 2.35 and 2.6 million illegal immigrants, making up 6 percent of the state’s population.

A similar sign went up in Malibu in April after the state had applied to become a sanctuary state, that sign read “Official Sanctuary City ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much.)”

The liberal people of California just do not get it. American citizenship is not something you had out for free just because somebody wants it, there needs to be a respected and working system in place for immigrants to become citizens or everybody will just bypass the system, California is making it very very easy.

All you have to do is make your way to California if you are an illegal immigrant and it’s going to be near impossible for you to get deported unless you run into a immigration officer in the middle of Los Angeles. Expect a solid increase in the amount of crimes committed by illegal immigrants and a decrease in the amount of working class jobs available to Americans, it that what we want?