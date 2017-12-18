New Republican Tax Reform Accidentally Allows Illegal Immigrants To Get Tax Credit

The tax reform proposed by Republicans, and agreed upon by the Senate and the House of Representatives contains language that would allow illegal immigrants that have children that are American citizens, to earn tax credit.

The final draft of the GOP tax bill doubles the existing child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000, as well as increasing the amount of refundable tax credit for children to $1,400. This policy change was pushed by Marco Rubio and it’s objective is to help out working class families.

The conference bill includes language from the Senate tax plan that allowed parents of so-called “anchor babies” to receive the tax credit.

“In order to receive the child tax credit (i.e., both the refundable and non-refundable portion), a taxpayer must include a Social Security number for each qualifying child for whom the credit is claimed on the tax return,” the bill states.

Jan Ting, a professor of law at Temple University, wrote an analysis recently about the Senate bill’s language.

“Because of birthright citizenship, any children born to illegal aliens become automatic U.S. citizens. Thus, illegal aliens can still receive billions of dollars in tax credits for their U.S.-born children,” Ting wrote in a post on the Center for Immigration Studies website.

Originally House Tax Cuts and Jobs Act wasn’t going to allow illegal immigrants from benefitting so much because the refundable credits were only available if the “taxpayer includes the taxpayer’s Social Security number on the return of tax for such taxable year.”

“The House bill requires a SSN in order to claim the child tax credit. Members will work to address this in conference to protect against fraud in this credit,” a House Ways and Means spokesperson told Breitbart News over a week before the conference bill was agreed upon.

Should Republicans revisit the tax bill if it has language that helps out illegal immigrants so much?