New Huge Billboard Causes Massive Frenzy Among Black Lives Matter, But Pride Among Americans

The Blue Lives Matter campaign honors local police for all that they do in the community. The campaign was initially created by a branding agency named Tactical Magic in Memphis Tennessee, although it has recently moved to Michigan as well.

Lamar Advertising, a firm located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, helped the cause by donating 150 billboards across the country. On these billboards, the hashtag #thankublu will be visible.

If you are in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on I-98 going westbound on October 5, you will be able to see the first Blue Lives Matter billboard lit up.

Co-executive director of LINC Community Revitalization Inc., Darel Ross stated, “I think in some aspects it’s shameful that the brand is being co-opted, but once again it was never meant to say ‘only black lives matter.’”

Darel Ross has worked with the Grand Rapids’ community for a long time trying to come up with a solution for getting the police and the people to respect each other and just get along.

“All lives matter right?” Ross questioned. “So that’s why we came to the table in a very I think civil and sober manner with local law enforcement here to say how can we actually work together to improve community police relations.”

This speaks a truth every American should agree with.

Do you support the billboard’s message ?