If New GOP “Tax Reform” Is Voted, It Is Going To Be A True Disaster

Who’s ready for the laziest, and worst tax reform of all time?

A $2,400 cap on pretax contributions to retirement accounts is latest tax reform trial balloon floating around D.C. https://t.co/7vaXhghZBi — Richard Rubin (@RichardRubinDC) October 20, 2017

More from Market Watch:

Proposals floating around Washington to cap the amount that Americans can contribute before taxes to 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts are unsettling professionals in the retirement industry.

Republicans are looking for ways to generate revenue to support broad reductions in individual tax rates. One idea is to limit the amount of pretax money households can sock away for retirement saving. Such a move would likely generate significant political blowback but it hasn’t been explicitly ruled out, stirring worry among industry lobbyists.

Uh, it’s not just industry lobbyists who are worried.

If true, this is a disaster https://t.co/vxMoCDScBV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 20, 2017

what a mistake… — Votewithyourfeet (@urfreetochoose) October 20, 2017

WTF? — Chuck Graef (@chuckgraef) October 20, 2017

Kill it with fire — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) October 20, 2017

How convenient. Just as the Baby Boomers start living on their own retirement accounts, they want to make it harder for the rest to save. https://t.co/WAU5RnaC3D — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 20, 2017

So the 'loophole' they keep talking about cutting is regular people saving for retirement. — Salvatore Giliberto (@sgiliberto) October 20, 2017

With the aging population that America has, we should be encouraging people to be saving their own private wealth for retirement, instead, the government is going to end up supporting a lot of these people who now aren’t going to be able to save enough money for retirement. We are moving closer and closer to socialism and communism in this country economically.

Oh great! Now we'll get punished for saving for retirement? — Ms Behavin (@MyModernManners) October 20, 2017

How the hell does that help middle class? Absurd 👎 — NoDramaMama (@its_allrightnow) October 20, 2017

@JohnJHarwood @annetergesen how is that helping the middle class? How is that tax reform? — Phix (@PhixArt) October 20, 2017

It’s really not, it just increases the amount of tax dollars somebody who is actually trying to save money would have to pay.

This will kill the average American worker's ability to meaningfully save for retirement. — O'Gill (@JoeyTwoMiles) October 20, 2017