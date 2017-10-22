If New GOP “Tax Reform” Is Voted, It Is Going To Be A True Disaster

by Kevin

Who’s ready for the laziest, and worst tax reform of all time?

 

 

More from Market Watch:

Proposals floating around Washington to cap the amount that Americans can contribute before taxes to 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts are unsettling professionals in the retirement industry.

Republicans are looking for ways to generate revenue to support broad reductions in individual tax rates. One idea is to limit the amount of pretax money households can sock away for retirement saving. Such a move would likely generate significant political blowback but it hasn’t been explicitly ruled out, stirring worry among industry lobbyists.

Uh, it’s not just industry lobbyists who are worried.

 

 

 

 

 

 

With the aging population that America has, we should be encouraging people to be saving their own private wealth for retirement, instead, the government is going to end up supporting a lot of these people who now aren’t going to be able to save enough money for retirement. We are moving closer and closer to socialism and communism in this country economically.

 

 

It’s really not, it just increases the amount of tax dollars somebody who is actually trying to save money would have to pay.

 

 

 

