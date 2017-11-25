It’s Never Too Late To Find A Family: The Incredible Story Of A Texas Teacher Adopting Former Student In Time For Thanksgiving

This story is incredibly touching as a by who spent the majority of his childhood in foster care and never wanted to be adopted connected with his high school english teacher so deeply that she had to adopt him.

Anthony who was 16 at the time living in foster care did not want to be adopted, he had been in foster care since 2010 and never imagined being adopted by a loving family. He was destined to be one of the kids who grew to be 18 in the foster care system and would leave the system as an adult.

Everything changed for Anthony when he met his high school English teacher, Bennie Berry, at the Pathways Learning Center in the Beaumont Independent School District.

“I did not think the day would ever come because of the fact that I did not want to be adopted,” he told KBMT at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Saturday.

“Then, I met my mom,” said Anthony. “And I started talking to her and it just started to click.”

At first, Berry thought Anthony was joking. “Until he actually explained his situation and then we struck a deal,” she said. Berry recalled telling the teen: “Finish your assignment, then you can show me the website.”

The Texas Adoption Resource Exchange provides information to prospective and interested candidates on how to become a foster or adoptive parent. Berry learned that adoption really was an option and said, “so we pushed forward.”

since 2000, the Saturday before Thanksgiving is national adoption day, and this year Anthony was one of 18 children being adopted at his local courthouse before thanksgiving, he was the oldest of the bunch, but he was happy to finally be joining his true mother in her family, right before Thanksgiving.

This is a beautiful story, and more families should consider adopting, as there are thousands of kids out there waiting for parents.