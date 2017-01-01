Netanyahu Destroys Obama With Incriminating Photo Just In Time For The New Year

Last week, our once-ally Israel was thrown under the bus by the United Nations Security Council. The United States, which could have prevented the incident, threw out our vote and did nothing. Because of Obama’s inaction, the Security Council passed a resolution condemning the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was particularly disturbed by the situation and extremely disappointed in President Obama. Now that Obama has done something so blatantly opposed to our ally’s interests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pointing out his hypocrisy.



The only good news here is that Obama only has weeks left in his presidency. Donald Trump already has a solid relationship with Netanyahu and can potentially undo some of the damage this corrupt administration has caused.