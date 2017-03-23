Neil Gorsuch Just Slapped Al Franken Down For Asking Literally The Stupidest Question Ever.

Former Saturday Night Live comedian Al Franken has consistently be subjecting conservatives for his bizarre attacks on the Senate floor. Recently, he asked the Supreme Court Justice a very stupid question—and he was immediately shut down.

“Mr. Priebus [said] your nomination was central to President Trump’s fulfilling his policy objectives, quote, ‘Neil Gorsuch represents a type of judge that has a vision of President Trump, and it,’—referring to your nomination— ‘fulfills the promise that he made to all of you,’ speaking to the conservative activists gathered at CPAC,” Franken said during Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing.

“What do you think that Mr. Priebus was talking about?” Franken demanded.

“Respectfully, Senator, Mr. Preibus doesn’t speak for me and I don’t speak for him. I don’t appreciate when people characterize me, as I’m sure you don’t appreciate when people characterize you,” Gorsuch responded. “I like to speak for myself. I am a judge. I am my own man.”

Franken continued on anyway, saying, “I want to get back to the panel at CPAC. After Mr. Priebus discussed your nomination, Steve Bannon talked about the president’s agenda. He described three priorities; one of them was, quote, ‘The deconstruction of the administrative state.’ Here’s what Mr. Bannon meant by that. He said that regulation was a problem from his perspective and, quote, ‘Every business leader we’ve had in is saying not just taxes but it also regulation.’”

Franken went on for some time before saying, “Taking Steven Bannon at his word, do you think only Cabinet appointees were selected to bring about this deconstruction or do you think the White House also sees a role here for its judicial nominees?”

“Senator, respectfully, I believe that’s a question best directed to Mr. Bannon,” Gorsuch answered with remarkable composure.