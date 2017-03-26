Nebraska Libs Welcome Refugees With Basket Full Of Goods + Voter Registration Forms

According to reports, the Nebraska Democrat Party is handing new refugees voter registration cards they are not allowed to actually use. The revelation was made on YouTube when a video called “Refugee Welcome Basket” revealed the details of a program organized by the state’s Democrats.

“Nebraska has, and welcomes the most refugees and immigrants on a per-capita basis,” Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said in a statement. “When [President Trump] put in his racist travel ban we put out a call to action to Democrats across the state saying ‘help up create welcome baskets for refugee and immigrant families who are making Nebraska their home.”

Kleeb also went into detail about the types of items in the basket, including voter registration.

“We made sure that we had individuals write a little note to the families, and then inside each basket, there’s also a letter from the Nebraska Democratic Party welcoming the family to Nebraska,” she said. “It’s signed by me as chair of the party, and then we include a sticker in here for them to put on their car. It also includes a voter registration form.”

When confronted on the forms, Kleeb insisted it was not illegal and that their intention was simply to make “folks start to get familiar with the forms.”

“Can I just be very clear that on the voter registration form it says that you have to be a U.S. citizen, so I don’t think that I said that in the letter, but on the voter registration form it talks about that,” she told Conservative Tribune.

