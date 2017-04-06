NBC Reporter Tries To Trick Kids Into Bashing Trump, Watch What Happens Instead

In a truly disturbing move, NBC has just used school children to make anti-Trump propaganda. Mark Halperin, a senior political analyst for NBC and NBC, reportedly made a trip to Washington DC to coerce children into smearing the president.

“We’ve got a new president—you all know who the new president is, right?” Halperin asked in a recent segment. “And so a lot of people in the country are talking about that. One word to describe President Trump?”

The responses from the 5th-grade classroom were truly shocking: crazy, business, disrespectful, trouble, rude, interesting, rich, complicated, careless, confused, inexperienced. Clearly, these words are the result of what their parents are teaching us.

“What do you think he’s done so far as president?” Halperin asked.

“He’s started the process of building a wall,” one young girl answered.

“You like that or you don’t like that?” Halperin asked, to which the girl shook her head.

“Not all of the people who come in illegally are bad, but some of them will bring in, like, drugs and other stuff,” one boy bravely pushed back.

Halperin only continued with his loaded questions. What do you think? Is this absolutely outrageous?