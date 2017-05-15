NBC Makes Major Announcement About Megyn Kelly… It’s Happening

In January, former Fox News star Megyn Kelly shocked fans when she announced that she was leaving the network to sign a contract with NBC News. For months after her controversial decision went public, Kelly sat on the sidelines waiting for her contract to expire. Now, it appears Kelly is gearing up to start her new position.

According to reports, two sources have confirmed that Kelly will make an appearance during NBC Universal’s “upfront” presentation on Monday morning, along with other NBC News staffers. During the presentation, several TV networks view for billions of dollars in advertising cash. Each one showcases their top talent in hopes of securing as much money as possible.

Kelly’s appearance at New York’s Radio City Music Hall would mark her first major public appearance on behalf of her new network.

The announcement comes shortly after it was confirmed that Kelly’s weekly Sunday night special is set to premiere in June. In the Fall, Kelly will have her own 9 AM talk show.

It will be interesting to see how Kelly performs at her new home. Many of her fans jumped ship when she decided to abandon her values in an effort to appeal to the mainstream media.