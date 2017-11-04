Navy Veteran Gets Offered Award At Saints NFL Game, Gives Them The Most Brutal Response Instead

The anthem protests and the disrespect continues from the NFL players, but this time, the players were directly disrespectful to a military service man who was in attendance to receive an award.

Retired Cmdr. John Wells was set to receive and award from the Saints organization for achievements as the executive director of Military Veterans Advocacy, with the Peoples Health Champion award during last week’s game in New Orleans, according to The Advocate.

On the Wednesday before the game, Wells informed the Saints organization that he would be unable to accept the award because of the Saints players anthem protest.

“Although I am touched and honored to be selected for such an award, the ongoing controversy with NFL players’ disrespect for the national flag forces me to decline to participate in the presentation,” Wells said. “I am unable, in good conscience, to enter an NFL stadium while this discourtesy prevails. Since this award is tainted with the dishonorable actions of the NFL and its players, I cannot accept it.”

Wells served in the Navy from 1972 to 1994 and afterward became an attorney concentrating in military and veterans law, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. He was set to receive the award given by Medicare to senior citizens who have made significant accomplishments.

The Saints said in a statement Thursday that they were disappointed by Wells’ decision.

“We will not allow Mr. Wells’ decision and subsequent media appearances to distract our players and organization from continuing to honor and support our military and veterans,” the statement read. “We, as an organization, have decided to move on from this sad and divisive discourse and focus our attention on supporting our military and veterans.”

This is incredibly disappointing that this is the support our service men and women receive, especially one who has accomplished so much in the community, the fact that he didn’t even feel comfortable receiving an award from the Saints says a lot.