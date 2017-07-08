Native American Crushes Elizabeth Warren For Not Being A Real Cherokee Indian In The Most Epic Way Possible

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren refused to take a DNA test mailed to her recently by Indian-American entrepreneur V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, who is running against her for her U.S. Senate seat.

Ayyadurai posted the hilarious tweet below with screenshots of the DNA test kit he purchased online as a ‘birthday gift’ for Warren, who turned 68 in June.

I'm deeply saddened @SenWarren refused my thoughtful (gift-wrapped) Birthday Gift: the 23&me DNA Test Kit. Most unfortunate! #FakeIndian pic.twitter.com/BI7F20wDW8 — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) July 2, 2017

Boston-based businessman, inventor, and Republican V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai received a Ph.D. and his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Warren, on the other hand, has received widespread criticism for claiming she’s part Cherokee Indian. She even cited her “high cheekbones” as ‘proof’ of her ethnicity. Many Americans are outraged that she used her ‘heritage’ to benefit from affirmative action hiring programs. Five years ago, she admitted that she told Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania she was Native American while applying for teaching jobs. When she was ultimately hired as a professor at Harvard, she was listed as a “woman of color.”

Of course, exhaustive investigations have turned up no evidence that Warren is Native-American.