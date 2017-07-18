National Security Alert: Rebellion Among Intelligence Agencies Is Causing Irreversible Damage, They’re Against Trump!

The President of the United States has the executive power to oversee all branch agencies that fall under his purview. At least, that used to be the case until President Donald Trump came around.

In his first year as President, Trump has faced an unprecedented amount of resistance and mutiny from the intelligence agencies he oversees. The leaks in the press have been a full-scale effort by liberals to undermine the legitimacy of the office. In fact, the agencies have gone as far as telling the President who he can and cannot call for advisory roles by denying crucial security clearances.

The most recent example of this comes from a New York Times article, which reported that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner failed to report certain meetings with Russians. Given that the nature of a security clearance is classified, how was the Times able to publish this information? It’s clear that someone in the intelligence community leaked Kushner’s questionnaire to the press.

By acting that way, the entire infrastructure of the executive branch is being turned on its head. Anyone who recognizes how governments work understands that this will do nothing but damage the political and national security systems in this country.