Natanyahu Slaps Obama In The Face With Message About Trump

After the inauguration of President Trump on Friday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to twitter to congratulate him. The text of the message is below:

“Congrats to my friend President Trump. Look fwd to working closely with you to make the alliance between Israel&USA stronger than ever.”

Anyone with an understanding of foreign policy knows what this means though. By supporting Donald Trump, and not taking the opposition’s stance of drawing partisan lines, he made a big statement to the world. Obama, while very popular amongst his friends, didn’t do right by a lot of foreign powers out there and with Donald J. Trump in office now the excitement is tangible.