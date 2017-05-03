Nancy Pelosi’s Screws Come Loose On Live TV, Watch Her Come Unhinged [VIDEO]

For months, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s mental health has been in question. She has launched a series of nonsensical attacks on President Trump—but a recent interview may have taken the cake.

On Sunday, during an interview with ABC’s This Week, Pelosi insisted that the Democratic Party is only getting stronger.

“I see everything as an opportunity. And I’ve never seen so much willingness to help win,” Pelosi said. “And winning means winning for the American people, that either we win or whoever wins understands the priorities of the American people. And they are not with President Bush.”

Pelosi quickly realized her error and looked embarrassed.

“I’m so sorry, President Bush,” she laughed. “I never thought I would pray for the day that you were president again.”

She then changed the subject in an attempt to distract from her mistake.

“And so you asked the question, how would I work with a Republican president? The way we worked with President Bush,” she commented. “We got a great deal accomplished…Biggest energy bill in the history of our country, a tax bill that helped low-income working families that we want and we wanted to be big and we found our common ground. The list goes on and on.”