Nancy Pelosi Suffers ‘Seizure-Like’ Episode Mid Interview… This Is Truly Bizarre [WATCH]

Over the past few months, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been making so many bizarre statements and mistakes that many are beginning to question her mental health. Even Democrats have started calling for her resignation.

During a recent event about Obamacare, Pelosi showed severe signs of memory loss on multiple occasions.

While discussing her father, Pelosi said, “He was part of a group called the Berkson Group and they did rallies and pageants and parades and um—and when he stood up on the floor of Congress, ‘I stand here as a representative of the…”

That’s when Pelosi trailed off and stared blankly at the audience. When she finally caught her thought, she said, “members of the Jewish army.”

Later in the event, Pelosi was discussing Obamacare when she said, “Home care—some, you know, people are at home but they still get care from, uh…from Medicaid.”

After seeing this video, it is no wonder that Democrats want her out of the spotlight.

“We need leadership change,” New York Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice said. “It’s time for Nancy Pelosi to go, and the entire leadership team.”