Nancy Pelosi Shut Trump Up, He Immediately Destroys Her With Brutal Presidential Response

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been on a relentless mission to destroy President Donald Trump. On Sunday, she fired another shot when she took to Twitter to bash him.

“Let’s grow up,” she tweeted. “President Trump cannot be allowed to feel as if he can simply say whatever he wants, despite a lack of evidence.”

The statement could not be more ridiculous or ironic—and that didn’t get past Twitter users.

“Yes, Ms. Pelosi. Let’s grow up and legislate for the good of the country. No obstruct for the good of your party or sp int’s,” Cole Ector III tweeted in response.

“@NancyPelosi ha ha you do it all the time. What a hypocrite you are,” @Kevindandy1 tweeted.

What do you think? Are you tired of Nancy Pelosi?