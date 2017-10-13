Nancy Pelosi Says We “Owe A Debt” To Dreamers’ Parents For Bringing Them In The US

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not only thanked the parents of illegal immigrants who brought their children into the country illegally, but went as far as to say that American’s “owe a debt” to them for doing so. American citizenship is a privilege and an honor for any human being, and for Pelosi to legitimately feel like honest American citizens “owe a debt” to those who are receiving free citizenship is absurd and backwards.

The term “Dreamers” refers to children below the age of 16, who were brought illegally into America by their parents, and because they spent 5 years in America as illegal citizens, they are granted American citizenship without having to go though the normal and appropriate channels. So basically if you avoid the law and deportation long enough while already benefitting from being in America, you are rewarded with free citizenship. What kind of example does this set for potential illegal immigrants? Why go through the appropriate channels like legitimate immigrants, when you can just come over illegally, and if you are here long enough you are entitled to the same rights and advantages as a legitimate citizen.

On top of claiming American citizens “owe a debt” to illegal immigrants, Pelosi also couldn’t help but take a shot a President Trump’s campaign slogan during a CNN town hall with host Chris Cuomo.

“Our Dreamers, they make America dream again. They’re so lovely and we, frankly, owe a debt to your parents for bringing you here to be such a brilliant part of our future.”

Pelosi was responding to a question from a “Dreamer” who was worried about his status, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon. It is embarrassing the way Pelosi panders to “the Dreamers” and lauds them with praise for accomplishing free citizenship at the expense of hard working Americans.